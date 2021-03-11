Eugene "Big U" Henley raised some eyebrows with his recent comments about Quando Rondo on The Breakfast Club. Speaking about how younger rappers should be communicating more frequently with OGs when they're traveling around to different hoods, the street legend and former Crips leader called out Quando Rondo and said that the rapper tried to contact him the other day, but because they hadn't stayed in communication over the years, he chose to ignore the call.

"You can't call me when the fire hot. You didn't f*ck with me before that. You had my number, you could have called me, you could have did all that," said Big U during his interview with Charlamagne Tha God. Quando responded promptly, explaining that he never called Big U to ask for protection and claiming that he wanted to team up with the big stepper for a charitable cause, telling fans that he's trying to get out of the streets and focus on his image. Big U seemingly saw that video because he's addressing the situation in his own message, and he appears to say it's all good for Quando.

"I'm addressing this little thing with young nephew, with Quando. First of all, I never talked to Quando, it ain't nothing but love with Quando," said Big U. "I was only addressing something that Charlamagne had said to me. If nephew is reaching out to do something for the kids, definitely do that. I never talked to him. He just asked me if somebody reached out. I just feel like I know cuz and I been knew him. I never heard from him after we had a conversation a year or a year and a half ago. Maybe two years ago. So when he called me, I'm only on positive vibes. I'ma pull up on cuz or he can pull up on me. I'm in his town right now. I ain't got nothing but love for nephew."

Big U says that Quando had a conversation with his son about something a week ago, further showcasing that there's no bad blood between them.

