Big $tunt Secures A Pooh Shiesty Feature For "Money Gang"

Pooh Shiesty is currently one of the hottest emerging rap talents. After celebrating the success of his debut mixtape Shiesty Season with his mentor Gucci Mane and performing an amazing piano medley of his hit songs "Back In Blood" and "Guard Up" for Audiomack, Pooh Shiesty is back in the trenches, lending a verse to bubbling South Carolina teenage rapper Big $tunt for his single "Money Gang."

The Shiesty and $tunt team-up is a hard-hitting new single built upon Big $tunt's eclectic and high-energy delivery, and in all honesty, "Money Gang" would still slap even if it was a solo effort by Big $tunt. However, as soon as you hear the first "blrrrd," the track is immediately elevated. Together, Big $tunt and Pooh Shiesty' blend well over the lively production on "Money Gang," and the single definitely has the potential to creep into your weekly playlist.

Perhaps 6ix9ine will quote Pooh Shiesty's newest lyrics the next time he finds himself in a confrontation with another high-profile rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

Lowkey, hopped in my Infiniti

Smoked out and my windows tinted

You can't see who driving

But you better know them shots up in it



