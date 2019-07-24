Big Sean says that he didn't actually take a break; he just broke. Comeback season is in full effect for the Detroit icon, returning earlier today with some fresh bars for the first time in two years. We've been missing Sean Don and he didn't disappoint today, releasing some big-time flows for us to digest for the rest of the day. The rapper told us last night to expect new music from him and he stayed true to his promise, dropping his "Overtime" freestyle at noon sharp. So far, people have been messing hard with the new Sean.

According to the artist himself, Sean is in "mixtape mode" even though he's prepping an album. Last year, he postponed his tour to work on music but he ended up suffering some mental setbacks, working through his anxiety and getting back on track this summer. We know Sean for his clever lyricism and quotable punchlines. "Overtime" is full of moments that will become Instagram captions in no time. From his "highlights/high lights" line to his admission that he broke down in the last year, to his "Hot Girl Summer" lyrics, Sean is back and we love it. Below, we've included some reactions to his new single. Let us know in the comments if you're messing with the Detroit Don.

Stay tuned for Don Life.