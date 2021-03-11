Rappers are known for sporting some pretty ridiculous chains. From humongous neckpieces that can't possibly be practical to diamond-studded necklaces that represent an artist's label affiliations, chains are simply apart of Hip-Hop culture, and every once in a while, a rapper debuts a new chain that's both creative and visually stunning. The latest Hip-Hop artist to wow fans with a jaw-dropping chain is G.O.O.D. Music artist Big Sean, who has recently tapped Elliot Eliantte for an iced-out "Don Life" chain.

As seen in the video above, Big Sean's latest neckpiece reimagines the neon sign featured on the cover art for Big Sean's pre-Detroit 2 single "Overtime," with a vibrant globe pendant attached to a colorful diamond-flooded chain. The pendant also has squiggly, cartoon-style lettering that reads "Don Life" in a circular font, which appears to be social media users' only critique of Eliantte's latest work.

Lyrics to the Post Malone-assisted Detroit 2 cut "Wolves" are also engraved on the back of the pendant, which reads in all caps, "LIFE PUT MY BACK AGAINST THE WALL, JUST TO SEE HOW MUCH I'VE GROWN." The back of the pendant credits the witty bar to Big Sean and reveals that this flashy new chain is in fact a one-of-one piece. Eliantte's signature is also placed right below the words "Sean Don," showing fans that the craftsman jeweler is the person responsible for Sean's iced-out work of art.

Do you think that Big Sean's "Don Life" chain is a hit or a miss?