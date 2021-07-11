Yung Bleu continues to make promotional appearances in anticipation of his upcoming studio album Moon Boy. "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)," the latest single off of the much awaited project, features an appearance by Big Sean. Recently, Yung Bleu revealed in an interview with radio station Power 106 L.A. that the collaboration with the Detroit rapper almost didn't happen.



While speaking to Power 106 L.A., Bleu recalled how Big Sean's feature came about. "Everybody I worked with on this project was real natural. Big Sean, he made the mistake of walking in the wrong studio session at Westlake. He was like, ‘Oh Bleu, what’s up?’ Let’s get a record in," the "You're Mines Still" rapper told the radio station.

Footage of the recording process between Yung Bleu and Big Sean recently emerged. In the clip, Big Sean is in the studio and can be heard expressing his gratitude, saying, "I’m glad I accidentally walked in this bitch to meet you, bro...That was meant to happen." It seems both rappers have voiced the same sentiment that the chance encounter resulted in a fire song that was meant to happen.

Yung Bleu has been steadily keeping his fan base pumped for Moon Boy's release. Last month, he released "Baddest" featuring Chris Brown and 2Chainz. While the album drops on July 23, Bleu will embark on the Moon Boy World Tour on August 26, starting with Minneapolis.