Given the acclaim that his brand new album Detroit 2 has been earning on the day of its release, it's fair to say that Big Sean is the man of the hour right about now. In fact, with him having effectively unified the city of Detroit on one triumphant record, it feels like a full-scale movement is underway. Now, fans can officially throw their weight behind Big Sean's cause, thanks to his brand new collection of Detroit 2 merch, a line that includes t-shirts, sweaters, bracelets, headbands, and journals.

Theo Wargo/Getty Image

"If you fuck wit me, got love for me, support me then I need to see you step up right now and show yourself!" captions Sean, alongside some of the Detroit centric designs. "This and more @bigseanshop. Thank you, Detroit 2 out now." The entire collection can be seen here, with shirts highlighting "Wolves," "Friday Night Cypher," "Body Language," and "Still I Rise." On the other hand, we've got the "Deep Reverence" notebook, as well as the niche but creative "ZTFO" incense holder.

Interested parties oughta move fast while supplies last, and given how many have already rallied around Big Sean's latest release, don't expect these to sit on the shelf. While you mull over whether or not to indulge your deepest desires to impulse buy, check out some of the project's highlight tracks in the Detroit posse cut "Friday Night Cypher" and the Lil Wayne assisted "Don Life."