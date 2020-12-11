Amid the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, getting a decent haircut has been no easy task. According to Google, one of the most popular searches of the year was "how to cut men's hair," which is very telling. While some of us still managed to see a hairdresser or barber in the last 365 days, many opted to either cut their hair DIY style, or not cut their hair at all. Judging by Big Sean's latest Instagram post, I'm guessing he chose the latter.

TheDetroit 2 rapper unveiled his massive hair growth yesterday evening (December 11) in a series of photos, comparing his do to a wig. "Hair grown so much, look like a wig but it’s all me. The Growth is real," he captioned the post. His followers flooded the comments section, comparing him to the likes of a young Michael Jackson, Huey Freeman from Boondocks, Dwele, Colin Kaepernick, Sweetness from Roll Bounce, and Ludacris.

Big Sean has been keeping it 100 with his fans lately on social media. On top of his hair growth, he has also recently opened up about personal growth. Yesterday, Sean made a lengthy post celebrating how far he has come professionally. "Going into my 14th year of professionally rapping n living my dream (I count the year before I signed my deal)! Unreal! It’s been ups n downs but I’m not stopping anytime soon, no matter how bad some of y’all want me to, I got more to say!," he wrote.