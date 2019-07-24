It's been a quiet twelve months for Big Sean. The Detroit-bred rapper has been keeping things to a minimum in terms of his public appearances, song releases and social media presence. In fact, before yesterday, the artist hadn't updated his pages in months. At the beginning of last year, Sean Don announced that he would be cancelling his tour in an effort to produce his best album yet. It's been a minute and we still haven't heard anything from the forthcoming body of work but, thankfully, that's all about to change today.

In the late hours of last night, Big Sean staked his claim and told all of his fans that he would officially be returning to the game today. He posted a video of himself recording his latest single, teasing his comeback with a snippet of the audio and a time we can expect to hear the full thing. "New music tomorrow. 12p detroit time," wrote the superstar. Considering Sean's addition of the word "OVERTIME" at the end of his caption, it's possible that that's the name of the first single. However, the cover art reads Don Life. Could the album finally be on the way?

Stay tuned for new music from Big Sean later today. We'll keep you updated on that front.