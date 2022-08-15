Celebrities dropping off selfies on Instagram is nothing new, and often, it provokes their equally as famous friends to jump into comment sections with funny remarks. John Mayer wanted to share a photo that a friend took of him and it didn't take long for the comments to roll in. In digging through the praises and jokes, social media users will find a story from Big Sean who recalled a recent moment that he had with a fan of Mayer's during his flight.

While it is unclear how this conversation was sparked, the Detroit rapper penned a quick note about his wholesome moment.

According to Sean, the fan didn't shirk at detailing just how impactful John Mayer's artistry has been for him.

"Was on a plane today and this older gentlemen told me he saw you at your last tour in Atlanta n just how phenomenal you were," wrote Sean. "[He] talked about how you spent time there, played in a bar down there, your song where you mention highway i 85, it was quite a long conversation."

"Then i said yeah… i know that guy, he’s the best," he added of his slight playful flex. "True story flying from Seattle to LA today."

In other Big Sean news, the rapper and his songbird girlfriend Jhené Aiko recently shared that they're expecting their first child together. The pair even put their pregnancy love on display during a recent performance. Check out Sean's comment to John Mayer below.