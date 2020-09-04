Big Sean Taps Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Boldy James & More On "Friday Night Cypher"

Last night marked the release of Big Sean's Detroit 2, and nowhere does the album's title manifest more than on the standout posse cut "Friday Night Cypher." Featuring a vast array of the D's finest contingent of emcees, the roster alone likely had many instantly kicking off the project with track nineteen. Clocking in at nearly ten minutes, the song features the joint forces of Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9, and Eminem -- not to mention a variety of different beats, brought to life by the production talents of Key Wane, Jay John Henry, Helluva Beats, and Hit-Boy.

Though each rapper boasts their own distinctive vibe, the song's dynamic nature allows them to shine under their own terms. Despite its ambitious nature, "Friday Night Cypher" remains a brilliant showcase of generations of Detroit's expansive rap scene. In all likelihood, the standout verse will be a topic of discussion around the watercooler, likely coming down to a matter of stylistic preference.

Some may gravitate toward the lyrical tour de forces of Bad Meets Evil, while others will appreciate Sada Baby and Tee Grizzley holding it down for the streets. Kash Doll and 42 Dugg have already been praised as standout performers, and it was certainly cool to see Boldy James bring a touch of Griselda gravitas. Part of the fun surrounding a track like this tends to stem from the ensuing discussion -- though in all honesty, "Friday Night Cypher" shines as the sum of its parts.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

So when I'm rippin', it's hard to tell whether if it is really because

Of how offensive I am, or just what a bitch that you are

Like I never had to get my clothes at fucking St. Vincent de Paul

Like I don't make sure every sentence and bar with a pencil is sharp, and I'm quick on the draw

So when I pull it, surprise -- like Kendrick Lamar