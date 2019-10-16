Detroit's Finest has shared that the music he's currently creating is the best he's ever crafted in his life, and his singles have proven that there's a new Big Sean on the horizon. It isn't as if the rapper has undergone a total reinvention as much as he's showing a different side of himself. In the last two years, Sean has taken a step back from the limelight to take care of his health and wellness, and in a forthcoming interview with Entertainment Weekly, the rapper shares how he's been expanding his career in these days leading up to the impending release of his next album.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

"It’s been a lot of pain. It’s been ups and downs," Sean said of the time he's spent rediscovering himself. "It’s been me learning a lot. Because at one point I felt like I didn’t even know myself. When I looked in the mirror, I didn’t know what I didn’t like and liked. I had become so accustomed to what society was throwing in front of me and telling me what was cool and what wasn’t cool. And I really just had to cut all that out and see how I feel and what I like to do."

At 30, Big Sean decided he wanted to move into Guns N' Roses rocker Slash's old house in a luxurious Beverly Hills neighborhood, and while everything looked as if it was all that he had ever dreamed of, Sean shared that he was never unhappier. "That’s when I realized that all these things that are conditional can’t really give me the unconditional love that I was in dire need of. That you come to a point in life where you realize that the car, the house, whatever it is that you thought you wanted, was just a temporary fix," he said. "And what I really was looking for was the fulfillment that only following your heart and being passionate can give you. I took some time to work on myself and I was able to have a good therapist, good mentors... I truthfully feel like it’ll really shine through on the full album."

He hasn't shared the record's release date, but there is a track titled "Wolves" with Post Malone and A$AP Rocky. In another, "Lucky Me," he talks about being diagnosed with heart disease when he was 19 and told he needed a pacemaker. He raps that he was healed by holistic doctors and when he returned to his physicians, they could no longer find anything wrong with him.