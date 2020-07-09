One of the biggest and most shocking, as well as saddening, headlines this morning is the fact that Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing. As we reported on last night, Rivera rented a boat with her four-year old and took it out on the water in California. However the boy was later found alone on the boat, and he had apparently been floating alone for three hours by the time he was discovered.

The boy, Josey, reportedly told police that his mother jumped in the water but never came back. A hunt is currently underway in Lake Piru to find her, after pausing overnight.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rivera's son Josey was with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, however hip-hop fans will recall that prior to Dorsey, Rivera was actually briefly engaged with Big Sean. The rapper hasn't spoken out publicly about Rivera's disappearance, but he has responded in a way that counts for the social media era: by liking a series of tweets about the situation, which prayed for her safe return.

One of the tweets in question came from celebrity jewler Ben Baller, who wrote simply, "Prayers out to Naya Rivera. I hope she is ok." Another tweet advocated for the search to resume, "Since they want to suspend the search for Naya Rivera, let’s inform them that the world is watching," the tweet reads. "KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!" It continued to include resources for how to encourage the search to continue. Finally another tweet offered a prayer for Naya, again.

We'll keep you posted on this evolving situation.