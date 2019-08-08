We've officially entered a new era in Big Sean's career. For the longest time, we were left wondering when the Detroit icon would reappear after taking a hiatus and we got our answer a few weeks ago. Sean Don released two new tracks in "Overtime" and "Single Again." The second of which features his ex-girlfriend Jhené Aiko (who the song is likely about) and Ty Dolla $ign on backing vocals. For Sean, he's ready to begin a new chapter in his life. That means he's switching up everything around him. He's single again and he's already debuted a brand new look, restyling his hair in a large afro and keeping the swag going on his first late-night television appearance in a while.

Big Sean was present for a performance on Jimmy Fallon's show, bringing "Single Again" to the small screen for the first time ever. His live rendition of the song was pretty solid but many of his fans were left speechless at the star's new look. He had teased the change on his social media profiles a few days ago but he had also noted that the photos were taken months ago. People believed that there was a chance his new afro was only for a photoshoot but it turns out that it's here to stay.

Sean is currently in album mode, prepping his next body of work for a release likely later this year. Are you looking forward to that?