Big Sean Shows Out On Previously Unreleased "Detroit" Track, "More Thoughts (2019)"

Big Sean's fan base was incredibly pleased when the 34-year-old rapper revealed on Sunday (September 4) that he would be dropping his 2012 mixtape, Detroit, on DSPs in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

To make things even more memorable, the soon-to-be father of one added a previously unreleased title to the tracklist – "More Thoughts," which was recorded in 2019 and was produced by Key Wane For The Win, Amaire Johnson, and Lawrence Lamont.

"Look, bitch, please, don't act like my friend, be my friend / My mama said, "Don't act like a man, be a man," Sean spits on the first verse. "Quit going overboard," I think it's finally sinkin' in / KeY Wane on the beat, you know that be my favourite BPM."

Other noteworthy titles on the project's tracklist include "24k of Gold" featuring J. Cole, "How It Feel," and "I'm Gonna Be" with Jhené Aiko.

Stream the entirety of Detroit here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dawg, I seen n*ggas get buried in suits that never wore suits

That shit can get deep as my Nigerian roots

And I need therapy too, someone that care for me too

Someone who there for me to the point

When they not there, it still feel like they there for me too

My zone is not a comfort zone, you can't compare me to you