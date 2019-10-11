Big Sean is without a doubt making serious studio moves but that doesn't mean he's not focused on his other endeavors such as his Sean Anderson Foundation. According to Detroit's Wayne State University, the "Bezerk" rapper has donated $10,000 to the schools' HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) program, marking his fourth donation to the campus.

Big Sean (born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson) has previously donated $25,000 in 2016, $15,000 to the HIGH Program in 2017 and $10,000 in 2018. “We are pleased to continue our commitment to the HIGH Program in support of its dedication to students facing hardships,” Sean's mother Myra Anderson, who servers as executive director/president of the foundation, said. “The HIGH Program touches the lives of students, helping them as they pursue their higher education goals.”



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

“The Sean Anderson Foundation has been a consistent supporter of the HIGH Program through its financial support,” Jacqueline Wilson, who founded the program stated. “The foundation’s resolve to provide funding helps us pursue our mission to ensure that no student abandons their dream of earning a degree at Wayne State University solely because of housing or financial challenges.”

Sean recently unveiled a $100,000 studio for Detroit's Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club for kids to gain production skills and hone in on their music abilities.