If you’re unaware, yesterday was "Black Women's Equal Pay Day," which marks the occasion when black women finally earn as much as white men do in a single calendar year. Research shows that black women who are employed in full-time make 61 cents for every dollar that white, non-Hispanic men earn. Since we are nearly nine months into 2019, that means it's taken black women nearly 20 months to earn what white men make in 12 months.

With that said, Detroit rapper Big Sean is trying to make a change and he's doing so by spreading the message of pay inequality for black woman on social media last night.

“August 22nd is Black Women’s equal Pay Day! a black Woman has to work 9 months more than a white man to make the same pay as them, that’s unacceptable, y’all deserve more! 🖤,” Sean captioned the post last night.

This comes just days after Sean made a generous donation of $100,000 dollars for the boys & girls club of Detroit. With that money, Sean will provide a full music studio for students in his community, making Sean on some “king shit” as Royce Da 5’9” says.

Check out Sean’s message about black women pay (below) and sound off in the comments.