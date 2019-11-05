Just hours prior to their iHeartRadio Live event at the Apollo Theater in New York, Big Sean called into Angie Martinez's radio station for a quick chat about his forthcoming album. The Detroit rapper has shared singles like "Single Again" featuring ex-girlfriend Jhené Aiko and "Bezerk" with A$AP Ferg, and fans have been excited to see what this new, more self-aware Sean Don will deliver.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sean has shared with the public that he's back to enjoying the music-making process now that he's taking the proper steps to care for his physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. "When you have the mentality that you gotta stay hungry, gotta stay on people's necks, gotta stay hot and all of that, you kinda neglect yourself a little bit," the rapper told Angie. "I did that for like, years and years and years and years and then all of a sudden it really started catching up with me and I realized, man, I can't even deliver my best if I'm not nowhere close to my best. So, I just needed to take some time for myself."

Sean also shared that he has "so many surprises" in store on his next album and that he'll formally announcing the project very soon. Listen to his clip below.