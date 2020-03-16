Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are currently under quarantine lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but even that sounds pleasing to the Detroit rapper.

Today is Jhené Aiko's thirty-second birthday. The superstar is fresh off the release of her new album Chilombo, which is one of her highest-charting projects ever. Although the world is currently experiencing some pretty spooky times, Big Sean wants March 16 to be all about his queen, sharing an adorable message on social media alongside a series of heart-warming photos.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko," wrote Sean Don on Instagram. "Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next. 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass n*gga."

A number of coupled up pictures were uploaded as part of the post, including one showing them as Dwyane Wade and LeBron James on the Miami Heat.

When Big Sean and Jhené Aiko split up, the hip-hop world was heartbroken. Thankfully, they're now back together and more in love than ever before. Happy birthday, Jhené! Which picture is your favorite from the gallery below?