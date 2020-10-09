When Big Sean initially signed to Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music, he was not a proven artist. He didn't have a single that was popping and there really wasn't much to base his success in the rap game off of.

Thus, it's not too surprising to hear that his first label advance after signing wasn't a lot of money. However, you would be surprised by the actual amount of money that he was given to use toward his first music drops.

Speaking with Fat Joe on his podcast, the Detroit rapper provided Joe with yet another "Joprah Moment", revealing that his first cash advance from Kanye West was only worth $15,000.

"[Kanye] just signed me because he heard me rap, I had nothing going so, yeah, my first advance was... bro, I don't even wanna say the number. It wasn't a lot at all," says Big Sean during their conversation.

Like a good interviewer, Joe pressed Sean to give him the exclusive information, which he reluctantly gave up.

"My first advance was $15,000 bro," revealed Sean.

As pointed out by HHNM, the rapper speaks more about his "slave deal" on Benny The Butcher's new song "Timeless". Thankfully, Kanye has promised to give back his 50% share to Big Sean and other G.O.O.D. Music signees. Previously, Kanye owned half of their master recordings but, during his mission to create a more transparent environment between artists and labels, he tweeted that he would be giving back that money.

What do you think Big Sean did with that $15K? Mixed and mastered one single??

