Big Sean says he's much taller than people think and its thanks to his chiropractor straightening our his spine. While many sites list him as being 5′ 8″ and sometimes as short as 5'6", he says he's closer to 5'10".

“How da fuck I grow 2 inches? Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how," he captioned a video on his Instagram story. "Straight Spine thas how. I’m laughing cause it’s real.”

“My n**** Ronnie 5’10″, solid,” he noted in the clip. “So bitch, look at me next to him, bitch. N****s try and hate on me like I’m 5’6″. Nah, for real, I probably even grew like a couple inches.”



In addition to putting emphasis on a healthy back, Sean has recently spoken about the importance of mental health as well.

In May, he spoke with Ebro Darden about getting his mind right: "It's really just health, bro. It really needs to be just like how they teach us about STDs and sex in health class, they need to make sure they teach us about how to deal with anxiety or how to breathe properly and all of that. It all should be together, because it's all connected. It's not like the head is separate from anything, it's all together."

