Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have one of the most low-key relationships in pop culture, but they weren't always this secretive about their love life.

There was once a time where Jhené and Sean would pass raunchy comments to one another on social media, causing fans to be turned off of their love entirely. They've been through their ups and downs, seemingly breaking up a few times, but, as Big Sean found himself in recent years, he went back to Jhené and she accepted him with open arms.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

During his latest interview with Montreality, which went live last night, the Detroit 2 artist answered questions about his favorite cartoons, a message he has for the youth, and more. He also shared his thoughts on the deaths of XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, and Lil Peep. One of the most endearing parts of the interview happens when he speaks about the most romantic thing he's ever done for his girlfriend though.

"The most romantic thing I've ever done... one time when Jhené-- it was our anniversary and I really planned out the whole day," said Sean. "I remember, I anticipated everything that she wanted to do, that she was going to want to eat, and I did it. We went to a beach, I had some stuff planned there. The whole day we spent together, a lot of roses, a lot of cards, a lot of gifts. We get back to my house and we had dinner reservations supposedly. I was like, 'you ready to go to dinner?' and she was like, 'I really want this specific dish.' The fact that I already knew that's what she was gonna want to eat, and I told her that we had reservations, and we walked in my house and I had a private chef make this special dish that she literally said that she wanted in the moment. And it was rose petals leading up to the stairs, a private dinner on the balcony of my house. I feel like that was a really big surprise. That was a fun, fun time."

That definitely sounds like a very, very romantic gesture that anybody would be appreciative of. It also sounds like Big Sean has found the one.