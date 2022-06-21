When Big Sean isn't trending the globe as an international rap star, he's typically using his downtime to help better his community. On Sunday, the Detroit rapper's efforts were acknowledged at the Juneteenth Honors Ceremony.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sean was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where he received the Community Service Award at the inaugural Juneteetnth Honors Ceremony. The recognition was the product of Sean's "extraordinary track record of service to the Black community," which has been well documented over the course of his career. Whether it's providing opportunities or trying to create a wider dialogue surrounding mental health in the Black community, Big Sean certainly deserved the award.

The ceremony aired on FOX SOUL with hosts Terrence J and MC Lyte who also helped honor other Black musicians and public figures. Additionally, the event boasted live performances from Rick Ross, T.I., and Keri Hilson. Other honorees include Maxwell, Omari Hardwick, Doug E. Fresh, Robert Smith, Cathy Hughes, and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

The 34-year-old rapper came through with What You Expect alongside Hit-Boy in late 2021. However, he recently hinted that a new project from Twenty88, his side project with Jhené Aiko, is currently in the works. Hopefully, we'll be getting some new heat from Big Sean in the coming months.

Congratulations to Big Sean for the massive recognition! We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the Detroit rapper.