Weekend 1 of Halloween 2019 is in the books and celebrity costumes started flooding the Gram. Cardi B made eyes pop with the sexy nurse costume she rocked onstage at Power 105.1's Powerhouse event on Saturday. B. Simone gave people a good chuckle by dressing up as the bride of her crush, DaBaby. Jhene Aiko's costume was also one of the strongest of this past weekend.

Jhene nailed the getup of Pokemon protagonist, Ash Ketchum. She posted a mirror selfie of her costume and motivated everyone to get in the Halloween spirit by declaring in her caption that "tis the season." It seems B. Simone didn't want all the praise to be given to her own costume because she commented on the "Triggered" singer's pic, that she's "cute AF."

But more importantly, Big Sean commented too! The Detroit rapper broke up with Jhene earlier in the year, but they've made clear that they're still on good terms and remain important people in each other's lives. Sean Don thought that Jhene killed the costume so much that he would be foolish to even try going for the same look. "*Throws my Ash Ketchum costume out da window*," he commented. However, Jhene encouraged her ex to keep it, replying: "no you should still wear it!!". I guess we'll see if Big Sean follows her advice next weekend.