Fans have been waiting impatiently for Big Sean to announce the release date of his forthcoming album. The rapper has shared singles "Bezerk" with A$AP Ferg and "Single Again" with ex-girlfriend Jhené Aiko, and although he's been welcomed back with open arms, the world is still awaiting news on that next hot Sean Don record.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The Detroit emcee is teasing us once again with his latest Instagram post that suggests he may be in the lab with Kanye Wests—yet, if anything, he's at least linked up with his friend and longtime collaborator. Sean shared a series of images on Instagram just hours ago, the first of which showed himself in a desolate area with the Chicago rapper. In two of the photos, Sean is wearing Ye's blue Jesus Is King merchandise and he even includes a clip where he's in the studio putting some finishing touches on a new track.

The song seems to be "Lucky Me," a track that Sean recently spoke about with Entertainment Weekly. On the song, Sean references being told at 19 that he would need a pacemaker. Sean visited a holistic doctor and then when he saw his physicians once again, Sean claims they couldn't find anything wrong with him. About the album, Sean stated, "I took some time to work on myself and I was able to have a good therapist, good mentors... I truthfully feel like it’ll really shine through on the full album." Swipe through Big Sean's post below to catch the clip of "Lucky Me."