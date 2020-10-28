Detroit 2 raced to the top of the charts and Big Sean continues to celebrate the success of yet another No. 1 album. The Motown emcee recently shared that he would be joined by his girlfriend Jhené Aiko on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, and their performance, along with Ty Dolla $ign, captivated a viewing audience who was happy to see Twenty88 duo once again. The trio came together for Detroit 2's "Body Language," a sultry jam hailed as a fan favorite. The couple intimately delivered lyrics about getting closer than close, and during their performance, the chemistry between Sean and Jhené was undeniable.

Their stage was recreated as a bedroom with a color-changing backdrop that set the ambiance. On the track, Sean drops lyrics about lessons he learned about people in his life and their importance, often speaking directly to Jhené as she sang to him, as well. Ty Dolla $ign doesn't share their scene but offers his addition in a separate space.

Rumors have been circulating that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are working on another Twenty88 project and fans can't wait to hear what the happy couple are cooking up in the studio. While we all wait, check out Sean, Jhené, and Ty Dolla $ign's performance at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards below.