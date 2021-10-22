Fresh off of his L.A. Leakers freestyle, Big Sean has become a hot topic in Hip Hop once again. The Detroit icon has steadily remained a force within the genre throughout his career as he has raked in awards, plaques, accolades, and respect from his peers. During his recent freestyle for Power 106's famed show, Sean Don spit bars for eight minutes and made it seem effortless, once again sparking chatter about his pen game.

The flurry of conversations seems to have ignited something within Sean because he fired off a series of tweets on Thursday (October 21) where he reflected on his career and his approach to creating music before announcing that he'll be releasing a new song at the stroke of midnight.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I’m really embarrassed at some of these people I thought was really my friends, I know better… it’s called the music BUSINESS, duh lol," the rapper wrote. A few hours later, he added, "Nas just txt me saying 'you murdered these freestyles thanks for pushing us all' that’s crazy AF to me when I really thought about Nas txt’n me that, I’m at the crib right now in Detroit n I’m just feeling grateful I actually am doing what I said I would. Sh*t feel like a dream."

"I take pride in being versatile but I can also see how’s its helped and hurt me in my career. Cause some people hear a song n think I’m just that, or a certain type of artist when I actually have many sides. I can Out rap anyone, but sometimes I just wanna jus vibe or have fun," Big Sean continued. "I also really miss the brotherhood I use to have with GOOD music, I don’t know what happened. Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up.""

After pouring out his thoughts, Sean decided to surprise fans with an announcement. "F*ck it! New music tonight! I’m just having fun wit this sh*t Love-you." Read through his tweets below.



