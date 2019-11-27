While Jermaine Dupri hosted a vegan Thanksgiving in Atlanta, Big Sean's come through to host his 7th annual All Star Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition thanks to his Sean Anderson Foundation. Sean and his team distribute turkeys, canned goods and holiday trimmings for 5,000 residents in his home town of Detroit.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Big Sean will be joined by other shining Detroit stars such as NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, Hall of Fame Boxer Tommy “Hitman” Hearns, Rapper Sada Baby and Actress Leah Jeffries. The Thanksgiving giveaway takes place Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news surrounding Sean's foundation, he previously donated $10,000 to Wayne State University's 'HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) program. "My vision for the Sean Anderson Foundation is simply to make the lives of young people better," Sean previously stated. "I want to be an inspiration to young people by showing them that hard work and determination pay off, to be an example of what can happen when you follow your dreams, and to be an instrument of encouragement for us all to help ourselves and to support one another.