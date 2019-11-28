There are plenty of artists who hold down their hometowns, but Big Sean aims to make himself a cut above the rest. The Detroit rapper doesn't just show pride for his city when penning songs; he makes sure that he regularly gives back to residents throughout the year. The rapper's Sean Anderson Foundation helps assist the youth across America, but Sean often makes appearances in the Motor City to show the community that he'll never forget where he came from.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

This week, Sean hosted a giveaway in Detroit where he distributed turkeys and other canned goods to residents for Thanksgiving. In August, Sean's D.O.N.—Detroit's On Now—Weekend was a massive success as the rapper provided hair-braiding, haircuts, carnival rides, and more for the family-friendly event in the 313. He once again showed love to his city on Wednesday when he announced on Instagram that he was buying movie tickets for a showing of Lena Waithe's film, Queen & Slim.

"This movie so 🔥🔥🔥! N for BLACK Friday we supporting This amazing film Queen n Slim," Big Sean wrote. "Free movie on me! If u in Detroit FRIDAY enjoy! Giving away tickets at Royal Oak Emagine 1:00pm full details on da flyer! Congrats to @lenawaithe and keep up the incredible work! ✊🏾 @queenandslim." The flyer states that tickets will be distributed beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday for the 7:00 p.m. showing of the film and each person will be able to snag two tickets. If you happen to be in the area, stop by for a free movie on Sean Don.