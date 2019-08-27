Big Sean started off the week strong yesterday. He dropped a new song, "BEZERK" just hours before the VMAs and then tore up the stage with A$AP Ferg. The two repped their hometowns by having "Detroit 2 Harlem" air brushed on backup dancers' backs at the beginning of the performance. On the song's hook, Big Sean raps "Hit-Boy on the beat so you gotta go bezerk", so him and Ferg did exactly that. The energy levels did not sink for a moment, as they ran around the massive stage and even whipped out some dance moves towards the end.

Big Sean must have been riding an adrenaline rush when he got off the stage because he went straight from the Prudential Center in Newark to the Funk Flex's Hot 97 studio to drop a freestyle. At the beginning of the video, the Detroit rapper shares that he was on the VMAs stage just an hour before. After some brief chatting, Sean gets right into it when the beat for Young Thug's So Much Fun single, "The London" starts playing. After shouting out Thug on his first #1 album and flexing some of the contributions that he has made to his community recently, there's a transition to Kanye West's classic "Through The Wire", which Sean tackles with just as much ease. That's when he spat some bars that really jumped out:

"Let me know something.

How the fuck I push Joe buttons?

From him frontin on me, to like "Bro, you got something."

I'm done treating everything like it's just not nothing,

Like I can't hit the LCA today and have the spot jumping."