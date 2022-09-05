As Jhené Aiko embarks on the third trimester of her second pregnancy, her beau Big Sean has unloaded some snapshots to his Instagram feed, celebrating his partner and their bundle of joy to be.

The couple has been sharing baby bump content across social media fairly regularly since confirming their pregnancy at the start of the summer, and from the rapper's most recent post, it looks as though they've had their share of fun in the sun over the past few weeks.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean in 2018 -- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Third trimester already, life is changing!" Sean Don captioned his photo dump. "Lotta Gratitude!"

To kick things off, the 34-year-old laid out a handful of polaroids – one of him flexing his muscles while shirtless, another of Aiko, standing in the water to the side to show off her large belly while relaxing in paradise, and finally, a third of the expecting parents standing knee deep in the water while posing.





Other inclusions saw Sean smiling in a candid shot, a video of Aiko sitting on the ground to feed a cat in her bikini and a cover-up, as well as close-up sneak peeks into their future child's wardrobe, which already consists of a Detroit onesie and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

While the arrival of his first child nears closer and closer, the "Everything That's Missing" artist has been celebrating the 10-year anniversary of another one of his babies.





At midnight on Monday (September 5), Big Sean dropped off his beloved 2012 mixtape, Detroit, to streaming services, much to his fan bases' pleasure – tune in here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.