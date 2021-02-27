Forced quarantine as the COVID-19 pandemic roars on has freed up a lot of time for many as they're pushed to spend much more time at home than usual. Some people picked up new hobbies, while some used the increased free time to work on getting their post-quarantine body just right. Big Sean seemed to be keeping busy with the latter, debuting his impressive new quarantine body in a series of shirtless photos on the Gram.



Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

He shared the photos on Friday (February 26) to his Instagram account, wearing nothing but blue workout shorts as he posed, resembling an action-figure. He penned in the caption of the post, "Had to start catching up to my potential...Last pic a reminder to myself to keep this shit up," with an arm flexing and laughing emoji.

He attached a photo at the end of the set at the start of the Detroit rapper's career, notably way less swole than he is now. As many pointed out, the rapper has accentuated the "Big" in his stage name with his new muscular build. Comedian Marlon Wayans joked that Sean had got so buff that it looked like he had just been released from an extended prison stint.

"N*gga looking like he just got released from a 10 year bid #jailbuff," commented Wayans. Another follower simply added, "Bigger Sean"

Big Sean recently celebrated the sixth anniversary of his third studio album Dark Sky Paradise, which featured hits like "I Don't Fuck With You," "Blessings," and "Play No Games."