It's Pisces season which means Jhené Aiko is celebrating another trip around the sun. The beloved songbird turns 33 today and that means she's been filtering through the warm wishes and loving messages from fans, friends, and of course, her family. Big Sean never skips a beat in communicating his love and adoration of his leading lady, and her birthday was just another excuse for the rapper to shine the spotlight on Aiko on his Instagram page.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

"3:16 Pisces Queen [Pisces sign emoji] 33 trips [blue heart emoji]," Sean Don penned in a caption to a series of photos of the singer. "The most beautiful, determined, hard working, coolest, magical, emotional, honest, emotionally honest, easily annoyed, rare, extremely generous being/healer/ fighter/lover/ writer. 88 Gang member [dragon emoji]. You deserve to be celebrated. Thank you, I love you!!"

Jhené highlighted her big day over on her social media as well by sharing adorable throwback photos of herself as a child and stunning images of her glowing in an orange gown. "Walking into my 33rd year like [smiling emoji] here's to 33 years of being the baby hair God [praying hands emoji] lol. thank you for the birthday wishes. i love u."

Send love to Jhené Aiko on her birthday and check out a few posts below.