Some things are worth breaking the rules for. When you've got an idea for a tattoo this epic, you can't just let the opportunity pass you by, especially when your dream is just inches away from becoming reality. With Big Sean back in the public eye, his fans couldn't be any more excited for his upcoming musical release. There is still no release date announced for Don Life but, if all goes according to plan, it will be arriving before the end of next year. Already, the Detroit icon has released a trio of singles since ending his hiatus, also popping up on feature spots for other artists. He recently announced his collection with BAPE, showing off the custom drip they designed together and hosting a meet-and-greet to get closer to fans. One man ended up leaving with some brand new ink, breaking some rules and making Sean proud.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Despite there being clear instructions about autographs with organizers telling fans that Big Sean would not be signing anything, one fan didn't leave the BAPE Store in Los Angeles without a permanent souvenir from the rapper. "Finally met @bigsean bro crazy cause he was the first concert I ever went to and got me in love with the experience of em," wrote the man before showing off the moment on social media. "They said no autographs but I asked anyways and asked him to sign my arm so I could get it tatted and he actually did it."

Big Sean posted about the exchange on his proper social media account, clearly proud that he could impact somebody's life so seriously that they would want his writing on their arm forever.

Big Sean lives a crazy life but he loves every minute of it.