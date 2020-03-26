Big Sean isn't about to let the ongoing coronavirus pandemic rain on his birthday parade, especially not when he's got such big plans in the pipeline. With yesterday being the rapper's thirty-second birthday, Big Sean used the opportunity to announce his fifth album Detroit 2, a project that many fans have been anticipating for a minute now.

An early look at the album's sonic and thematic direction was unveiled in the reveal trailer, all but confirming the presence of Young Thug in some capacity. It's no wonder Sean's spirits remain high, even amidst the admittedly depressing global state of affairs. Last night, the rapper made sure to offer up some positive birthday cheer to anybody who might need it, sharing a picture from his quiet celebration inside.

"Quarantine birthday’s lookin like [palms up emoji]," he captions. "'Health is wealth' got a whole new meaning lately. If u still here, you chosen!" Despite not being able to party it up in true rapper fashion, Sean seems more than happy to enjoy the low-key vibe. Insofar as the menu, the rapper has been well taken care of, served up an appropriately Detroit centric and highly decadent-looking cake. Happy birthday, Big Sean! We need that optimistic energy now more than ever.