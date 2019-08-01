In the last two weeks, we've witnessed the resurgence of Big Sean. The Detroit rapper returned with a couple of new songs, teasing an upcoming album and getting back to his strongest form. "Overtime" details the Don's hunger to continually succeed while facing obstacles in his daily life and "Single Again" touches on his relationship drama. Since he's a changed man on the inside, he wanted his exterior to reflect the improvements he's made as a man. Thus, he decided to grow out his hair, debuting a brand new 'do today.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Out of nowhere, Big Sean went from rocking a subdued fro to embracing a vintage era with his hair. Sean posted a shirtless photo of himself with a big smile on his face and arguably the greatest afro on the planet. He additionally posted a behind-the-scenes shot of his stylist working on the look, ensuring that he looks as glorious as can be. He says that he took the pictures a few months ago so there's a chance his hair is even longer now. That, or he went back to his regular look without telling anyone.

Are you feeling Big Sean's new look or should he revert back to his shorter fro?