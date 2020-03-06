Big Sean offered a big congratulations to his girlfriend Jhené Aiko after she released her new album, CHILOMBO, on Friday, which features their collab together, "None Of Your Concern." Jhené dropped the highly anticipated project at midnight after hyping it up for quite some time, and now, she can finally breathe a sigh of relief that her hard work has paid off. There's already talk from fans and critics alike that CHILOMBO is the artist's best body work to date, and it looks like her ex-turned-boyfriend-again Big Sean agrees.

Sean commented on one of Jhené's many promotional photos for CHILOMBO on Instagram, writing, "I love you, we all so proud! Thank you" followed by a blue heart. Jhené replied to his sweet comment mirroring his sentiments. "Thank you," she wrote. "I love you too." It was speculated around last December that Sean and Jhené had gotten back together after splitting for several months. They were spotted together at Diddy's 50th birthday party, and since then, they've given some pretty strong indications that they've relit the flame.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for PUMA

Along with Sean, the album boasts features from artists like Nas, Future, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Jhené and Sean were able to celebrate her achievement together at the official release party for the album, which was also attended by artists like Queen Naija and Kehlani. Congrats to Jhené on CHILOMBO and for having the most supportive man by her side.