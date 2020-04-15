A week after 2 Chainz made claims that he had the best verse on "Mercy," Big Sean has entered the chat. The Atlanta rapper shared an image on Instagram that posed the question of who dominated on Kanye West's "Mercy" featuring Big Sean, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz. "No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys," 2 Chainz wrote. Sean was made aware of the comment and said he didn't hesitate to confront his friend.



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

"I immediately called him 'cause I was about to—I called him like, 'Yo, what the f*ck you talkin' 'bout, bro? And he was like, 'Nah, nah, I wasn't talkin' 'bout you, bro. I was talking about the whole game. Obviously everybody on there was going crazy.' I'm like, 'Well, that's not how it seemed.' And he was like, 'Nah, bro.'"

"I told him like, n*gga, as far as 'Mercy' goes, I was the first one who did my verse on the song," Big Sean continued. "It was just the beat and I freestyled my verse. I did it without trying and Kanye was the one who loved it so much. I just remember always being in the studio and him telling n*ggas, everybody was on the song, 'That n*gga Sean went crazy. We all gotta come crazy.'"

Sean Don said that he "set the tone on that song" so he was surprised to hear about 2 Chainz's boastful remarks. He added that 2 Chainz didn't have a problem with the confrontation, but if he did, Big Sean was ready to say that he bodied him on their collaborations "K.O" and "All Me." Check out Big Sean's interview along with the music video for "Mercy" below.