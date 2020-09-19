After they rekindled their romance last year, fans began to question whether or not Big Sean and Jhené Aiko would once again collaborate on a joint album. The rapper and songbird came together as Twenty88 four years ago, but their split caused people to believe that they wouldn't unite for a follow up to the praised project. The Detroit emcee appeared on Jhené's most recent release Chilombo and she returned the favor by adding her vocals to his No. 1 album Detroit 2, so during an AMA Reddit session, a fan wanted to know if a full album was in the works.



“I really like ‘Time In.' Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?” the person asked. The rapper replied, “It’s in the works.” We'll just have to wait for more information about that, but it's a project that's been a long time coming. Months after their first project was released, Sean tweeted that its sequel would be expected in 2017.

"Thank you the next @twenty88 album is coming next year. We gon get our solo's off too though! #Dons #Soulmates #88," he wrote at the time. Are you looking forward to hearing another collaborative project from these two?

