It's been four years since the couple first came together as Twenty88.
After they rekindled their romance last year, fans began to question whether or not Big Sean and Jhené Aiko would once again collaborate on a joint album. The rapper and songbird came together as Twenty88 four years ago, but their split caused people to believe that they wouldn't unite for a follow up to the praised project. The Detroit emcee appeared on Jhené's most recent release Chilombo and she returned the favor by adding her vocals to his No. 1 album Detroit 2, so during an AMA Reddit session, a fan wanted to know if a full album was in the works.
Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images
“I really like ‘Time In.' Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?” the person asked. The rapper replied, “It’s in the works.” We'll just have to wait for more information about that, but it's a project that's been a long time coming. Months after their first project was released, Sean tweeted that its sequel would be expected in 2017.
"Thank you the next @twenty88 album is coming next year. We gon get our solo's off too though! #Dons #Soulmates #88," he wrote at the time. Are you looking forward to hearing another collaborative project from these two?
