Detroit rapper Big Sean has always put his entire city on his back. He holds a special place in his heart for his hometown, and he always makes sure to give back to the community in any way that he can. At the end of last year, it was announced that Sean had accepted a new role with the Detroit Pistons as Creative Director of Innovation. Now, he's onto his next project, showing off progress pictures from the construction of his first movie theater in the city.

Back in 2018, Big Sean teamed up with Emagine to open a new movie theater in Detroit. While the pandemic may have delayed construction, they're officially back to work, and the rapper is proudly showing off the lot his theater will be situated in.



Araya Doheny/Getty Images

"Building my 1st movie theatre in Detroit, pandemic slowed us down but it’s on the way," announced Sean on Instagram. "A dream come true, what else should I put in here? Arcade? Lounge? Bowling? A intimate Venue? Community Center? Let me know."

Emagine boasts luxury recliners, specialty popcorn, and more in their theaters. They look to still be in the early stages of construction, so the theater might not be ready for a while. It was supposed to be complete in 2020. It was previously announced that it would feature ten to twelve screens, as well as a 300-seat auditorium, which will serve as a multi-function venue.

"There is no major movie theater in the city of Detroit — this makes no sense to me," said Sean in a statement when the project was announced. "I feel that it is necessary to build a theater in the city, not only because of the joy and inspiration movies will bring to people's lives, but I hope this theater will become a hub of creativity — a place for intimate concerts, lectures, meetings, and other events."

How do you think Big Sean will innovate with his cinema?



