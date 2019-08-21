It looks like Big Sean will be taking his talents to the stage for this year’s MTV Video Music Award’s. Billboard reports that Sean was added to the performance list today, along with 4 other acts, including A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

These five new performances will join the previously announced acts Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nax X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift. And as previously announced, Missy Elliott will be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” and is set to hit the VMAs main stage as well.

MTV reports that Sean’s performance will feature A$AP Ferg, which could mean the two are about to hit us with a new single? Or they’re revisiting their old collab “World Is Mine,” but I’m hoping for the former. After all, Sean is readying a new album which this performance will be in support of.

Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the VMA’s will be going down August 26th at New Jersey's Prudential Center. Be sure to set your DVR’s today so you don’t miss out. While you’re at it, peep the full list of nominees for the 2019 VMA’s right here.

Will you be tuning in to watch this year's VMA’s?