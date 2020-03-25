As Big Sean celebrates thirty-two years on this planet, the rapper has also given a gift to the fans: an album announcement. The rapper is bringing us a second instalment in his fan-favorite mixtape Detroit, titled Detroit 2.

The first glimpse at the album comes by way of an Instagram video trailer for it. The teaser gives us a glimpse at Sean's Detroit mentality, as he big ups his city. We're also treated to new sounds, a look at life in Detroit, and the behind-the-scenes of album creation. From the teaser, we can at least discern that it's probable Young Thug will be on the album. Who else would you guys like to hear on it?

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

In the summer, Big Sean began rolling out new music like "Bezerk", "Single Again" and "Overtime." However nothing really came of the music, so perhaps he's rewinding the clock to re-do the roll out. Time will tell what actually makes Detroit 2. No release date has been confirmed yet, stay tuned.

Check out the album trailer below and let us know what you think of the music through out. Fire? Or nah?

Also, there was never a better time to re-visit the original Detroit mixtape here.