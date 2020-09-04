Big Sean & Travis Scott Reveal Lavish Visuals For "Lithuania"

Big Sean and Travis Scott offer some trippy visuals for their psychedelic new collaborative track "Lithuania."

Big Sean has been gone for a minute but today he made his triumphant return with the release of his brand new project Detroit 2 which features a plethora of features. Leading up to the release of the project, Big Sean promised fans that this was going to be a special album and so far, the fans agree. There are plenty of standouts in the tracklist although one of them is none other than "Lithuania" which features Travis Scott.

Today, Sean and Travis came through with the music video for the track and it certainly contains some interesting elements. Throughout the video, Travis and Sean can be found surrounded by lavish furniture in what appears to be a mansion that just can't seem to be still. We have flickering lights, spiral staircases, and a lot of women surrounding both Scott and Sean. It makes for a fun video that doesn't too much, while also remaining fresh and unique.

Let us know what you think about the video, in the comments below.