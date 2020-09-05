mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Sean & Post Malone Drop An Undeniable Banger In "Wolves"

Alexander Cole
September 05, 2020 09:04
Big Sean's "Detroit 2" features a plethora of features, including Post Malone on the track "Wolves."


Big Sean blessed his fans with the release of Detroit 2 on Friday and there are certainly plenty of tracks to choose from. Fans have been praising the album as it's clear that Sean took his time crafting something for everybody. This project contains a whole plethora of features, including one from Post Malone who appears on the motivational track "Wolves." In fact, one might think this could be a song from a soundtrack, based on the content alone.

Throughout the song, we get some motivational bars from Sean who talks about his come up and how he was raised to overcome any obstacle. Post Malone echoes these sentiments with a melodic verse that helps add some pop sensibilities to the track.

Give it a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me, I can't break a commitment (No)
I done seen people fuck up the whole team 'cause they couldn't play they position (Play your position)
Talking about they didn't mean it, bitch, you know the road to hell was paved with good intentions
I see myself in my nemesis (See)
I contemplated forgiveness (No), I think I lost all my innocence (Yeah)

