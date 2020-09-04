Big Sean & Lil Wayne Embody The "Don Life"

As one of the "big four" lyricists of his class -- an esteemed group that includes himself, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole -- Big Sean's brand new album Detroit 2 is a welcome addition to the year. Boasting features from Jhené Aiko, Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Anderson .Paak, Wale, Young Thug, the entire city of Detroit, and Lil Wayne, there's plenty to unpack on the lengthy project. And while starting at the beginning if often recommended, it's hard not to immediately gravitate toward a Tunechi feature, especially when it comes equipped with some Hit-Boy production.

Over a triumphant and hard-hitting banger, Sean Don sets it off with purpose, his boundless energy consistent across the entire project. There's a reason he's held in such high esteem, his flow easily worthy of the game's top tier. "I'm just sending all my graces up to my creator, no negotiation, this is world domination," he raps. "You can fill the trophy cases up with nominations, I'm the Alpha-Omega, that mean you can't replace us."

And while Lil Wayne verses can occasionally feel like a game of stylistic roulette, he makes sure to shed the autotune for the occasion, matching Sean's intensity with his own potent lyricism. "I bought a house so fucking big it feel like I'm my neighbors," he spits. "I told my weed man, 'I need nature,' he accommodate me / I got two choppers look alike, I call 'em croc and gator." Imaginative as ever, Weezy's creativity and relentless flow help establish "Don Life" as a Detroit 2 standout collaboration. Have you been bumping that new Big Sean?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I give this shit blood, flesh, bone

Can't catch me, I skate to my destiny

That's necessity, you can't out-finesse me

She like chocolate, Nestlé, brown and sexy

Touch me, tease me, please me, just don't test me

I'm the bar, my weight up, you can't press me

Legendary bloodline, my ancestry