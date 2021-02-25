Big Sean & Kanye West Mastered The Back & Forth Flow On "All Your Fault"

Big Sean is up for a Grammy for "Best Rap Performance" following the critical acclaim and commercial success of his fifth studio album Detroit 2, but the previous decade proved to be a trying time period for the GOOD Music artist. After the lukewarm reception of his long-awaited debut album Finally Famous as well as the widely considered flop of Hall Of Fame, Dark Sky Paradise was the successful comeback record that Sean needed to solidify his position amongst his contemporaries.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and it featured hits like "Blessings," "Play No Games," and "I Don't F*** With You." However, fans of Dark Sky Paradise know that the real gems from Big Sean's third full-length are the album cuts. Songs like "Dark Sky (Skyscrapers)," "One Man Can Change The World," and "All Your Fault" really displayed Sean's growth, and the latter song gave fans one of the greatest back-and-forths of recent memory.

Six years later, "All Your Fault" is still a GOOD Music extravaganza. Sean and Kanye West both get their own verses over a dynamic soul-sampling beat, and even Travis Scott makes uncredited adlib appearances throughout the song. What really propels "All Your Fault" to the next level is the song's third verse, which features a legendary back-and-forth flow between Sean and the GOOD Music founder.

In the spirit of the six-year anniversary of Dark Sky Paradise, what's your favorite song from the double-platinum record?

Quotable Lyrics

N***** want the comma-comma-combination

Long as I'm around, it's gon' be dot-dot-dot, a lot of waitin'

Got my pinky on her brain while I'm gettin' brain

Plottin' world domination, people ask me how to make it

I'm just like "man, if you want the crown, bitch, you gotta take it"