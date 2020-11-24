Big Sean is among the many Detroit rappers to secure a Grammy nomination this year. The 32-year-old rapper was nominated for Best Rap Performance for his album, Detroit 2’s lead single, “Deep Reverence,” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. Also nominated was Big Sean’s girlfriend and R&B powerhouse, Jhene Aiko, who landed in the Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Progressive R&B Album categories for her latest project, Chilombo.

The couple, who reunited earlier this year after taking a hiatus from their relationship, have both made significant musical strides with their 2020 releases. Both Sean and Aiko have garnered a handful of Grammy nominations over the years but have yet to secure a win, although it looks as though this may be the year they do so. The pair took to Twitter to applaud each other’s nominations, as support from fans on both sides poured in upon the announcement of the artists' respective nominations.

Check out the couple’s tweets to one another, as well as some fans’ reactions, below.

It has been announced that Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2021 Grammy Awards. Among the other nominees are Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Jay-Z, who is celebrating his 80th Grammy nomination.