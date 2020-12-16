Big Sean & Jhené Aiko's Video For "Body Language" With Ty Dolla $ign Is Everything

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are actually relationship goals in the new music video for "Body Language".

Big Sean's new music video for "Body Language" with Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko is everything that you could have wished for.

The music video premiered earlier today, and it's a re-creation of some of the typical 90s romance movies. While that may sound corny as hell, Sean and Jhené star in the leading role (obviously) and their chemistry is undeniable, making this a great watch. They've clearly got a strong bond between them, which was built over years and years of break-up rumors and other kinds of gossip. The couple can face the world and they would win. That sort of love is on display in the new video for "Body Language".

At times, the video is sensual. At others, it's hilarious. There's even a part where the music cuts out and Jhené starts bragging to her homegirl in the car about her sex life with Sean.

It's unpredictable and leads the viewer on all sorts of different journeys, which you'll all love.

Check out the new music video for "Body Language" up above, which places a big focus on Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's relationship.