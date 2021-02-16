Jhené Aiko and Big Seanhave been linked to each other for what seems like forever. Even with some bumps in the road here and there, the couple has remained pretty visibly in love since first uniting in 2016. Being friends with each other since 2012, the pair decided to give their romance a go after Jhene's exited her marriage with producer Dot da Genius and Sean broke things off with Ariana Grande. The rest is history, of course, is history.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As many couples have already done, the musical couple shared shots of their Valentine's Day weekend together on Instagram. The Detroit-bred rapper shared a photoset to his page post-Valentine's Day, smiling wide as he posed with Jhené, who gave the camera a middle finger in matching plaid-printed attire. Additional shots show the couple together at the beach, posing for mirror selfies, and Jhené lying on a bed of roses.

Jhené also shared the photo set of the couple on her page, sharing a few more exclusive shots of her gorgeous visage as she got ready for a date night with the "Wolves" artist. She also posted more shots of the pair at the beach.

The couple has even worked on a joint effort together under the TWENTY88 name, producing a debut album of the same name the same year they started dating. Click through the photo set above to see more photos of the happy couple.