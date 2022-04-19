Celebrity couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko took to their respective IG accounts to share some of their favorite pictures from the first weekend of Coachella. The two surprised their fans as Jhené joined Big Sean on stage in the middle of his set to perform two of their hit songs, "Beware" and "I Know."

They both posted a series of photos through Instagram's carousel feature including the couple performing and generally having fun on the fairgrounds. Big Sean captioned his series of flicks, "Life is as fun as it looks out in the dessert @jheneaiko." Jhené dedicated multiple IG posts to the Coachella event, showing off her stunning outfits. In one post, she shows off her all-black 'fit with silver accessories to match her sequins.

Jhené did dedicate one of her Coachella posts to Sean, writing, "last night was fun great job @big sean !! @coachella2022." She even revealed that her daughter, Namiko Love, attended the festival with her. Big Sean left a comment on Jhene's post, thanking her for "blessing us" with her presence.

The two attended the Neon Carnival at Coachella with a number of other celebrities.

Check out Sean's photos below.



