Big Sean & Hit-Boy Share Joint EP "What You Expect" Ft. Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray

Since Big Sean delivered his fire L.A. Leakers freestyle, the Detroit rapper has returned with full force. Immediately following his Power 106 display, Sean Don gave fans "What a Life," a single that he collaborated on with megaproducer Hit-Boy. That track has been praised by fans and it stirred up something between the hitmakers because they decided to release a six-track EP, What You Expect.

“I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought… nah, instead I’m a drop 5 new songs tonight!” Sean shared on social media. The short-lived mixtape may not last long, but the pair of musicians are not playing around. They added Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg to round things out, and reactions to those first-listens are already pouring in.

Stream What You Expect and drop your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Chaos

2. Into It

3. The One

4. Loyal to a Fault ft. Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk

5. Offense ft. Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg

6. What a Life